Search

04 Jan 2022

WEATHER: Kildare could see the first snow of 2022 on Thursday

WEATHER: Kildare could see the first snow of 2022 on Thursday

The weather chart for Thursday showing bands of wintry showers (in pink) / Wxcharts.com

Most of Co Kildare could see its first fall of snow for 2022 on Thursday and Friday. 

Weather charts from www.wxcharts.com site show a continuous band of wintry showers (shown in pink) coming over the Atlantic. 

Irish Weather Online experts say that very cold air will generate bands of wintry showers on Thursday afternoon. 

The forecasters added: "Some heavy falls of sleet, hail or even snow are possible locally from these bands, more likely of course on higher terrain in the west but cannot be ruled out anywhere as westerly winds of 70-110 km/hr will push these mixed and possibly thundery wintry showers across the country.

"Temperatures will continue to fall steadily all day to reach zero to 2 C by evening."

Friday is also predicted to be very cold with mixed wintry showers.

Temperatures will range from -1 C to 7-9 C by the evening hours.

Met Eireann is predicting showers will be of rain, hail or sleet, possibly falling as snow over higher ground. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media