LATEST: Kildare Gardaí visited two pubs on New Year's Eve

Gardaí in Kildare attended two licensed premises under Liquor Licensing legislation on New Year's Eve, it has been confirmed.

Gardaí would not confirm the identity or location of the pubs or if there were any breaches of the 8pm closing time which came into force at the start of Christmas Week.

In the past, under Operation Navigation, gardaí had to visit pubs to ensure they were closed during various lockdowns since March 2020.

In response to queries about the 8pm closing time in Co Kildare, a Garda spokesperson said:

"Gardaí in Kildare attended two licensed premises under Liquor Licensing legislation on 31st December 2021.

"Members of An Garda Síochána are not ‘compliance officers’’ in respect of the Health Act 1947 (Sections 31AB and 31AD) (COVID-19) (Operation of Certain Indoor Premises) Regulations 2021.



"An Garda Síochána will continue to support and assist ‘compliance officers’ if or when requested.



"An Garda Síochána, has been consistent from the start of the response to the Covd-19 pandemic, and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. An Garda Síochána’s response has been fair and proportionate. In respect of regulations which are declared to be Penal Regulations under the Health Act 1947 as amended, An Garda Síochána adopts the approach of the four Es which sees Gardaí engage, explain, encourage, and as a last resort, enforce.



"In respect of licensed premises, under liquor licensing laws, a licensed premises requires a declaration of suitability from a member of An Garda Síochána in order for its liquor license to be renewed.



"An Garda Síochána continue to monitor the activities of Licensed Premises in accordance with the current Liquor Licensing regulations, to provide ongoing support to the Government response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the re-opening of business and society through our normal daily policing functions where required.

"An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives."