HSE provides update on vaccination centre at Punchestown

Punchestown Community Testing Centre / Photo by Aishling Conway
The Health Service Executive (HSE) has given an update on the vaccination centre located at Punchestown.
It said in a recent tweet: "Punchestown - scheduled appointments today, but will accept walk-ins up until 5pm for eligible cohorts; boosters for 40 years and older, boosters for healthcare workers and dose 1 and 2."
The HSE also said the following in a follow-up tweet: "Punchestown Racecourse, Kildare – no queue. Scheduled appointments today but will accept walk-ins up until 5pm for eligible cohorts; boosters for 40 years and older, boosters for healthcare workers and dose 1 and 2."
