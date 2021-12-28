Historic Naas, Co Kildare, cemetery wall needs to be rebuilt

The entrance to the Workhouse Cemetery
Repairs to a historic wall in Naas will be considered in 2022.
Cllr Anne Breen has asked that the damage to the wall at the Workhouse Cemetery.
Cllr Breen said at a recent Kildare County Council meeting that repair work is needed at the entrance to the cemetery (adjacent to Naas Hospital) and at three other locations along that road.
Meanwhile, a seat is to be provided at the cemetery in Naas.
Cllr Bill Clear called for the provision of a seat or bench at St Corban’s Cemetery to facilitate elderly people who want to visit the graves of relatives.
The Naas Accessibility Group is to be consulted before the work gets underway next year.
