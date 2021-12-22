Search

22 Dec 2021

Irish Water has mobilised crews to quickly restore water supply for customers in Kilcock, Kildare

Irish Water has mobilised crews to quickly restore water supply for customers in Kilcock, Kildare

Irish Water

Reporter:

Reporter

Irish Water (IW) has mobilised crews to quickly restore water supply for customers in Kilcock, it confirmed in a statement.

It reads: "IW has identified a burst to a water main in Kilcock and is working with Kildare County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to impacted customers."

"Whilst every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, the burst is impacting the water supply to customers in Courtown Road, Courtown Park, Highfield Estate, Connaught Street, Rye Abbey, Kilcock and surrounding areas in Co. Kildare."

IW added that dedicated water service crews have mobilised and are progressing with repairs which are expected to be completed later this afternoon.

"Typically it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage," the organisation added.

Peter Thornton, Regional Operations Lead with IW, commented: "The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers."

"We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible."

He added that vulnerable customers who have registered with IW will receive direct communications from the group for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

IW further said: "IW understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers."

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie and enter the reference number KLD00042337 it into the search bar. 

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland.

Kildare County Council confirm temporary road closure to take place next week

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Fr Jimmy Doyle book now back in Kildare shops after speedy reprint due to demand

High demand for book of tributes to beloved Kildare priest

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media