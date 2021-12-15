Senator welcomes news that over €60,000 has been allocated to Kildare animal welfare groups

A Senator has publicly welcomed the news that over €60,000 has been allocated to Kildare animal welfare groups, in a move which coincides with Animal Welfare Awareness Day 2021.

In total, more than €3.7 million has been given to 98 animal welfare organisations throughout Ireland by the government.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin said about the news: "I welcome the announcement of €60,750.00 to support animal welfare organisations in Kildare."

"This funding will be split between Lovely Horse Rescue at Moyvally, and the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter in Oldtown, Athgarvan."

The Kildare-South politician added: "Animals and pets can be a great addition to our families and our homes, but we need to ensure that everyone is taking adequate care of their pets and animals, and that our animal welfare organisations are sufficiently funded."

She accompanied her statement with a photograph on her social media profiles, showing her at a café with a dog.

