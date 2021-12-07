Seat needed for Naas cemetery

St Corban's Cemetery, Naas
A call has been made for a seat of bench to be provided at the cemetery in Naas.
Cllr Bill Clear wants Kildare County Council to provide it at St Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road.
He said it would facilitate people who want to visit the graves of relatives buried there.
