Search

04 Dec 2021

Kildare's Croí Laighean CU announce three year sponsorship with Clane Utd

Supporting the community

Kildare's Croí Laighean CU announce three year sponsorship with Clane Utd

John Mooney (chairman of Clane United), Martin Fitzgerald of CLCU and Alex Mooney (player with Clane United)

Reporter:

Reporter

Croí Laighean Credit Union are delighted to announce a new three-year sponsorship agreement with Clane United AFC.

Speaking at the launch of the sponsorship, Martin Fitzgerald, community development officer with Croí Laighean Credit Union said, “we look forward to partnering with such a community focused club in Clane United AFC, and we believe this partnership further strengthens our links within the local community.”

Croí Laighean Credit Union has supported over 100 community-based organisations in North Kildare in recent years, including Clane United AFC.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, our goal is to continue to provide funding to local clubs and groups through our sponsorship activities and community fund. We are always looking for new opportunities to assist local clubs and groups, so if you are a local community-based organisation, please get in touch with us,” said Martin.

Delight

Commenting on the agreement between Croí Laighean Credit Union and Clane United AFC, John Mooney, club chairman, expressed his delight with the sponsorship agreement.

‘Clane United AFC is a grassroots community-based football club with over 500 members.

“In recent years, through the leadership of our Strategic Development Committee led by Paul Hopkins, we were able to achieve our dream of installing a full-size FIFA approved All Weather Pitch. This development has allowed the club to play all year-round day and night increasing game and ball time for all our players.

“The sponsorship agreement with Martin and his team at Croí Laighean CU will allow the club to grow our coaching of underage teams with a focus on increasing the number of teams we have. We look forward to announcing some new initiatives soon that underpin the club’s development of the underage game with a focus on football for all.”

Croí Laighean Credit Union now has over 45,000 members in their common bond which stretches from Rhode, Co Offaly in the west to Leixlip, Co Kildare, in the east.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media