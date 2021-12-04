Kildare's Croí Laighean CU announce three year sponsorship with Clane Utd

Croí Laighean Credit Union are delighted to announce a new three-year sponsorship agreement with Clane United AFC.

Speaking at the launch of the sponsorship, Martin Fitzgerald, community development officer with Croí Laighean Credit Union said, “we look forward to partnering with such a community focused club in Clane United AFC, and we believe this partnership further strengthens our links within the local community.”

Croí Laighean Credit Union has supported over 100 community-based organisations in North Kildare in recent years, including Clane United AFC.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, our goal is to continue to provide funding to local clubs and groups through our sponsorship activities and community fund. We are always looking for new opportunities to assist local clubs and groups, so if you are a local community-based organisation, please get in touch with us,” said Martin.

Delight

Commenting on the agreement between Croí Laighean Credit Union and Clane United AFC, John Mooney, club chairman, expressed his delight with the sponsorship agreement.

‘Clane United AFC is a grassroots community-based football club with over 500 members.

“In recent years, through the leadership of our Strategic Development Committee led by Paul Hopkins, we were able to achieve our dream of installing a full-size FIFA approved All Weather Pitch. This development has allowed the club to play all year-round day and night increasing game and ball time for all our players.

“The sponsorship agreement with Martin and his team at Croí Laighean CU will allow the club to grow our coaching of underage teams with a focus on increasing the number of teams we have. We look forward to announcing some new initiatives soon that underpin the club’s development of the underage game with a focus on football for all.”

Croí Laighean Credit Union now has over 45,000 members in their common bond which stretches from Rhode, Co Offaly in the west to Leixlip, Co Kildare, in the east.