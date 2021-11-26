Search

26 Nov 2021

KILDARE PLANNING WATCH: Future of proposed new Rathangan supermarket to be decided in March

Under appeal

The site where the proposed supermarket would be located

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

Email:

niamh.odonoghue@leinsterleader.ie

A decision on the future of a new mini supermarket in Rathangan is due to be decided by An Bord Pleanála next March.

Raymond Conlan has applied for planning permission to change part of the car sales showroom on the Kildare road into a mini supermarket. The plans include an extension and modifications to the front and side of the existing building. If approved, the store will include an off-licence, coffee shop, delicatessen, toilets, stores as well as 33 new car parking spaces at the forecourt. 

The application was approved by Kildare County Council but Samada Fuels Ltd appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanála on November 16. A decision is due on March 3, 2022. 

Samada Fuels Ltd have objected to the development. It claims the application does not contain the required information for a decision to be made in terms of the drawings. The company also contends that the convenience food store would conflict with the existing adjacent use as a car sales/showroom outlet in terms of zoning. It also raised concerns about the compliance with the Retail Planning Guidelines. 

Samada Fuels Ltd is involved in the sale of fuel in specialised stores and has an address at Athenry, Galway. It runs the Londis store in Rathangan.

Local News

