26 Nov 2021

BREAKING: Popular Kildare venue announces it is closed until further notice

Popular Kildare venue announces it is closed until further notice

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

A well-known venue in Kildare has announced that it will be closed until further notice due to health and safety concerns.

Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge confirmed the news on its official Facebook page, where its management referred to the surge of COVID-19 throughout Ireland: "In light of recent events, we have made the difficult decision to close until further notice to ensure the health and safety of our staff and customers."

"The toughest part for us is we have done everything to adhere to the government guidelines as I’m sure our customers will agree."

"On a personal level I am gutted for the team, they have worked tirelessly in very difficult circumstances & despite their exceptional efforts we find ourselves in this situation.

"We have had some isolated cases and feel that this is the right decision until we get further advice from the HSE.

"If you have made a booking with us we will be in touch with you directly.

The statement concluded: "We look forward to welcoming you all back soon. Vivian & the team."

