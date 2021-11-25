Search

25 Nov 2021

Kildare Public Participation Network Climate Action event to take place this weekend

Kildare Public Participation Network Climate Action event to take place this weekend

Pic Suplied by Kildare Public Participation Network

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

An event by the Kildare Public Participation Network (KPPN) that will discuss Climate Action is set to take place this weekend.

On Friday November 26, four of Ireland’s leading climate experts will discuss and debate the raft of climate legislation, agreements and ongoing negotiations that are taking place in Ireland and internationally in the last two years.   

Professor Peter Thorne, Director of the ICARUS Climate Research Centre at Maynooth University, Sadhbh O’Neill lecturer in climate policy and politics at DCU's School of Law and Government and Sean McCabe, Executive Manager of TASC Climate Justice Centre will discuss Ireland’s Climate Law.

They will also discuss the recently announced Carbon Budgets and breakdown the agreement reached at COP26

This panel discussion will be hosted by Ali Sheridan, Sustainability and Climate Adviser and also Lecturer and PhD Candidate Maynooth University, and who also serves as a Climate Action SPC Representative with KPPN.

In addition to the Friday evening panel discussion, highlights will include a guided walk at Naas Lakes with Naas Biodiversity Group, a walking tour of Ballymore Eustace Sustainable Energy Community (SEC), and an online event on Living Sustainably with Elaine Butler of Living Lightly in Ireland.  

There will also be an opportunity to hear about the proposed 7,000 hectare National Peatlands Park for Offaly and Kildare from Jesmond Harding and Ray Stapleton on an online event on the morning of Saturday November 27.

KPPN acts as the main link through which the Local Authority connects with the, Social Inclusion, Environmental and Community and Voluntary groups within County Kildare. 

It was established to allow communities within County Kildare to have greater involvement with the Local Authority and to give the community a greater voice and influence on issues and policies of interest to them.

The full list of events and how to register can be found here: https://www.kildareppn.ie/climate-action-weekend/

Climate Action Weekend takes place from Friday November 26 to Sunday November 28.

