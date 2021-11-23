Fire breaks out in Kildare school prefab

File pic
A fire recently broke out in a school prefab in County Kildare, it has been confirmed.
Kildare FM initially reported early this morning that the fire occurred at Scoil Mhichíl Naofa in Athy, and was first noticed between 7:45am and 8:45am.
It is believed the fire started due to an electrical fault with a fuse board in the prefab.
Athy Fire Brigade managed to put out the fire within minutes of arrival, while neighbouring prefabs at the school received some minor smoke damage as a result of the fire.
KFM added that Senior & Junior infant students at the school will not be attending in person today, but all other students will remain on the premises.
