22/11/2021

Planning permission sought for standalone café/restaurant unit at shopping centre in Kildare

Planning permission has been sought for a standalone café/restaurant unit at a shopping centre in Kildare.

Documents show that MBCC Foods (Ireland) Ltd, which operates the Costa franchise in Ireland and Northern Ireland under license, is seeking permission from Kildare County Council for the construction of a standalone café/restaurant unit with an overall height of 5.85m and a gross floor area of 235 sq.m, to be used for the preparation and sale of food and beverages for consumption on and off the premises.

It is understood that this proposed unit would be located within the eastern section of the car park of Celbridge Shopping Centre. 

The proposal also includes signage for the unit, associated outdoor seating area, bin store, a new pedestrian crossing, landscaping and all associated site works.

MBCC Foods Ltd's proposal also includes the provision of 13 new car parking spaces (with 28 existing car parking spaces removed), 8 cycle spaces and the relocation of the existing recycling centre within the Shopping Centre car park. 

The submission-by date is listed as December 22, while the date received is listed as November 18 and the due date is January 21.

