Kildare animals in need: Jack was left behind by elderly owner

Jack is looking for a new home. He is a lovely eight year old collie who came to us via Clare dog shelter after being surrendered because his elderly owner could no longer care for him as she had to relocate to a care facility.

He is a very friendly dog and has not shown any reactivity towards the other dogs at our shelter. He is good on the lead and is very clean overnight in his indoor kennel. He loves human attention and delights in a cuddle or hug.

He is really missing his ‘hu-mum’ and would love to find a nice new home with someone who will give him the love and attention he deserves. We do not know what he is like with cats, and if going to a home with another dog, a meet and greet would be recommended beforehand.

Jack is neutered, vaccinated and chipped (chip number 972274000182497, origin Ireland).

If you are interested in adopting Jack, please submit an expression of interest form which can be found in the following link; http://kwwspca.ie/adoption-process No calls please.

We ask for a minimum donation of €200 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is required.

Thank you to Marlene

A massive thank you to Marlene from The Pet Cage Warehouse in Athy Business Campus who made and sold her hand made doggy bandanas in aid of the KWWSPCA. With a busy work schedule, Marlene fitted in time on her sewing machine to make over 280 colourful bandanas and raised €1,410.

Thank you Marlene (pictured here with Togo). We really appreciate your kindness.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook