Search

16/11/2021

Kildare Senator: More must be done for women in STEM

Kildare Senator: More must be done for women in STEM

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Kildare Senator has said that more must be done for women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). 

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, who also acts as Education Spokesperson and Chair of the Oireachtas Women’s Caucus, recently marked science week in the Seanad last Thursday.

While she commended the phenomenal work of the science community in the light of the pandemic, she also highlighted the lack of female participation in STEM.

Senator O’Loughlin said: "I think we have all got a renewed sense of gratitude and of respect for the pivotal work that is carried out within the scientific community... there is absolutely no doubt, that without the tireless and ground-breaking research within the scientific sphere we would not be where we are today in terms of COVID-19."

"That our children would not be back in classrooms, that we would not be able to see our loved ones get married or honour our dead in a meaningful way: the development of vaccines has given everyone in this country their lives back, and we owe the scientific community enormous gratitude for all they have contributed to our society... not just in Ireland, but globally."

She continued: "I also paid tribute to two local trailblazers — to Dr Teresa Lambe OBE from Kilcullen for her phenomenal contribution to the development of the Astra Zeneca vaccine, and also to Dr Kathleen Lonsdale, who was born in Newbridge in 1903 and played a fundamental role in establishing the science of crystallography.

"Whilst we have made great progress, I did highlight the gender imbalance in STEM... a recent UCD Study showed that over 40 per cent of boys list a STEM course versus just 19 per cent of girls on their CAO.

"Also, the European University Institute found that just one in six engineering graduates are women."

She added: “Women in Technology and Science Ireland are hosting a STEM Student Career Series, and I would encourage any young girl out there who has been inspired by what they saw throughout science week to pop along and consider STEM."

"The talented young women are out there, and they have a contribution to make, but we need to nurture and encourage them into the field."

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Another action packed edition

New restaurant opening in Newbridge

Judge criticises cost of insurance for young drivers in Kildare

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media