12/11/2021

Kildare TD presents Parental Bereavement Leave (Amendment) Bill 2021 to Dáil Eireann

File Pic: Dáil Éireann

A TD from Kildare earlier today proposed the Parental Bereavement Leave (Amendment) Bill 2021 to Dáil Eireann.

Sinn Féin TD for Kildare North Réada Cronin says she felt "compelled" to introduce the Bill to deliver a legal right to time off work for a bereaved parent.

Bringing it to the Dáil jointly with Deputy Louise O’Reilly, she said: "Currently there is no statutory entitlement to bereavement leave in legislation in this state and we have to protect parents at the worst time of their lives."

"While bereavement leave is normally granted at the discretion of the employer, as TDs, we need to ensure bereaved parents have a legal right to such leave, and so have one less source of stress at a time when their lives have been turned upside down."

Ms Cronin recognised that this is a particularly grey area in law, but stressed that this is "unfair on employers and workers."

She elaborated: "The result is that those who find themselves in such a period of tragedy are often unsure of their entitlements, and this can cause needless distress."

"Sinn Féin believe that workers should not have to negotiate to take leave at a time when they have lost a child: it’s unfair."

"Therefore, we have decided to bring forward this Bill to grant bereavement leave for a period of not less than 10 working days.

"Critically important is that this leave this extends to the loss of a child up to 18 years."

Ms Cronin concluded: "It is some protection for a working parent when the unimaginable happens."

Yesterday, Réada Cronin criticised the housing situation within the county following the latest rental report from DAFT.ie.

