Kildare County Council announce important update to Out of Hours Non-Fire Emergency Call Answering Service

Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed an update to its Out of Hours Non-Fire Emergency Call Answering Service.

It said in a statement that, due to changes introduced by the Commission for Communications Regulation (COMREG), 1890 numbers will no longer operate in Ireland from New Year's Day (Saturday, January 1 2022.)

KCC explained: "Therefore, the Out of Hours Non-Fire Emergency Contact number for Kildare County Council, 1890 500 333, will be replaced with 1800 500 444 from Saturday, 1 January 2022."

"We continue to encourage all customers to use online services to contact us, notably our Contact Portal which can be accessed by clicking the ‘Contact Us’ button anywhere you see it on the Kildare County Council website: https://kildare.ie/countycouncil/YourCouncil/CustomerService/ContactUs/."

KCC further explained that a user video is available on the Portal, and the Portal is supported by a Customer Relationship Management System, which generates an acknowledgement to you and assigns a unique reference number for your enquiry.

"Your enquiry will be assessed during normal working hours and an email will issue stating the name of the Department and Section dealing with your enquiry," KCC added.

The following numbers will not be affected by this change:

Main Council Contact Number – 045 980 200 operational

Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Except Public/Bank Holidays).

Homeless Services Emergency Number – Out of Hours 1800 804 307.

Irish Water – 1800 278 278, lines are open 24 hours, 7 days a week.

It is understood that members of the public should only contact the Non-Fire Emergency Out of Hours contact number to report issues with urgent infrastructural services that the Council provide, or to contact the Council’s Community Call Help Line outside of normal working hours.

KCC added that all other cases of emergency, members of the public should continue to contact An Garda Síochána, Ambulance or the Fire Services on 112 or 999.