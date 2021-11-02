2,000 athletes run, cycle and kayak at Glendalough Quest event

Nearly 2,000 adventurers descended on Glendalough on Saturday to run, cycle and kayak their way around Wicklow National Park and surrounds for the first time since the race was last held in 2019.

This sold-out Quest Glendalough event saw adventure racers came from as far afield as Australia, the USA, the UK and across Europe to take part in the event.

Quest Glendalough is a sought-after event, and the only time of the year that kayakers can take to the Upper Lake in Glendalough.

Winners of the ‘Expert’ route were Niall Davis and Ellen Vitting. Winners of the ‘Sport’ route were John Mullin and Joan Mahony. Winners of the ‘Challenge route’ were Dwayne Flynn and Catriona Fogarty (see notes for full times and results).

Race Organiser, Oliver Kirwan, says the popularity of the event continues to grow despite the pandemic related hiatus: “Glendalough is a really special place for us and our participants just love this event. We’re delighted to be back after a two year absence, and that the event sold out is testament to its continued popularity.

"We’ve had great support locally, and would like thank all our volunteers, marshals and especially moving the the Laragh GAA pitch for letting us set up camp on their doorstep. We’ll be back next year again, all things going to plan, to introduce even more people to this wonderful, historic, unspoilt area.”

Participants undertook one of three challenging routes, the 21km ‘Challenge’ route, the 43km ‘Sport’ route and the 59km ‘Expert’ route. After the event they were treated to hot food, music and a fabulous welcome home at the finish line.

Quest Adventure Series has just launched it’s dates for 2022, announcing it will hold five Quest adventure races next year in: Kenmare on 12th March 2022, Glendalough on 2nd April 2022, Beara Peninsula on 27th August 2022, Lough Derg on 10th September 2022 and Killarney on 8th October 2022.

The next Quest Glendalough takes place on 2nd April 2022.