Search

02/11/2021

2,000 athletes run, cycle and kayak at Glendalough Quest event

2,000 athletes run, cycle and kayak at Glendalough Quest event

The kayak stage at Glendalough Quest. Photo: Marek Hajdasz

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Nearly 2,000 adventurers descended on Glendalough on Saturday to run, cycle and kayak their way around Wicklow National Park and surrounds for the first time since the race was last held in 2019.

This sold-out Quest Glendalough event saw adventure racers came from as far afield as Australia, the USA, the UK and across Europe to take part in the event.

Quest Glendalough is a sought-after event, and the only time of the year that kayakers can take to the Upper Lake in Glendalough.

Winners of the ‘Expert’ route were Niall Davis and Ellen Vitting. Winners of the ‘Sport’ route were John Mullin and Joan Mahony. Winners of the ‘Challenge route’ were Dwayne Flynn and Catriona Fogarty (see notes for full times and results).

Race Organiser, Oliver Kirwan, says the popularity of the event continues to grow despite the pandemic related hiatus: “Glendalough is a really special place for us and our participants just love this event. We’re delighted to be back after a two year absence, and that the event sold out is testament to its continued popularity.

"We’ve had great support locally, and would like thank all our volunteers, marshals and especially moving the the Laragh GAA pitch for letting us set up camp on their doorstep. We’ll be back next year again, all things going to plan, to introduce even more people to this wonderful, historic, unspoilt area.”

Participants undertook one of three challenging routes, the 21km ‘Challenge’ route, the 43km ‘Sport’ route and the 59km ‘Expert’ route. After the event they were treated to hot food, music and a fabulous welcome home at the finish line.

Quest Adventure Series has just launched it’s dates for 2022, announcing it will hold five Quest adventure races next year in: Kenmare on 12th March 2022, Glendalough on 2nd April 2022, Beara Peninsula on 27th August 2022, Lough Derg on 10th September 2022 and Killarney on 8th October 2022.

The next Quest Glendalough takes place on 2nd April 2022.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media