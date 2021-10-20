Search

20/10/2021

Senator demands action over 'unsightly' derelict buildings in South Kildare

Pic: Senator Fiona O' Loughlin via Facebook, Seanad Eireann

Pic: Senator Fiona O' Loughlin via Facebook, Seanad Eireann

Ciarán Mather

A Senator from Kildare has called for changes to be made in order to fix the issue of 'unsightly' derelict buildings plaguing South Kildare.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, who recently raised the issue in the Seanad, said: "I have become aware of a number of derelict sites around the South Kildare area, many of which are in my own town of Newbridge."

"We are in the grips of a housing crisis, and we absolutely need to take advantage of every opportunity we can to boost and increase our housing supply."

She continued: "Not only are derelict houses and sites a waste, they are also unsightly and can be a blight on many housing estates and communities... by their very nature, they attract loitering, dumping and can end up being a hub for anti-social behaviour.

"It’s especially difficult for the Council to support communities and their residents to secure such properties where the owners do not engage."

"In the case where the property may be under the control of an investment firm or a credit management firm, it can prove next to impossible to get an adequate response from the owner, meaning the Council cannot secure the property, as they would be liable for any damage or issues on the site."

She referred to the situation as a "catch 22" for both the council and local residents.

"We need to do everything that we can to build sustainable communities and ensure that we are utilising our full housing supply; I think we absolutely need to do more to secure and utilise derelict sites," Senator O' Loughlin concluded.

