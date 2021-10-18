Two Dept of Agriculture Ministers to attend Kildare Farmers mart

Two Ministers with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will be attending a Kildare Farmers mart that will take place tomorrow.

Ministers of State Deputy Martin Heydon, who is also a Fine Gael TD for Kildare South, will be joined by Fianna Fáil's Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to meet with local farmers.

They will hear farmers’ views on the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and take their questions.

It is understood that they will also visit a local farm in the area.

The announcement follows after the pair last week publicly advised businesses and farmers in Kildare to consider a €330 million Brexit loan scheme.

Speaking before the meeting, Deputy Heydon said: "We need to ensure the new CAP works for farm families and their incomes."

"These new schemes and supports will be our commitment to supporting them out to 2027 so it is important that CAP is farmer friendly and delivers for our rural communities."

He added that he is "proud" of the work that Kildare farmers do in producing world-class food, as well as protecting the local environment.

"As Minister for new market development, I’ve seen first-hand the demand for Irish produce in international markets.

"We must ensure that farmers continue to be supported in this important work."

I have been working hard to ensure all money under the new CAP is accessible to farmers and that the negative impacts of some policies are minimised," he added.

The visit to Kilcullen mart is part of a wider tour by Minister McConalogue to hear farmers views on the next CAP.

"I would urge all Kildare farmers and those from surrounding counties to make their views known."

"This is their CAP: it is their livelihoods, and it is vital that it is designed with farm families at its core," Minister Heydon concluded.

Last month, both Deputy Heydon and Minister McConalogue faced controversy after they welcomed the announcement of a live exports deal involving pigs and sheep with China.

Among their critics was Green Party Dáil Deputy and Senator Dan Boyle.

The visit to Kilcullen Mart will take place at 7:30pm on Tuesday October 19.