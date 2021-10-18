Kildare Minister among those launching Bioeconomy Ireland Week 2021

A Minister of Kildare was among those present at the launch of Bioeconomy Ireland Week 2021.

Minister of State, Deputy Martin Heydon TD with responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development, Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine, joined Minister of State, Ossian Smyth TD with responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications in launching ‘Bioeconomy Ireland Week 2021’.

According to Deputy Heydon's Dept, the bioeconomy refers to the part of the economy which preserves nature and uses renewable biological resources from agriculture, forestry, marine and the organic waste system to produce food, feed, biobased materials, chemicals and energy; all while reducing waste, in support of achieving a sustainable, circular and climate neutral society.

It is understood that over 30 events have been scheduled for the event.

Commenting on the event, Deputy Heydon said: "Our world is seeking to develop sustainable systems for food, energy and production and consumption that provide a fair and prosperous future for all."

"In response, part of the Irish Government’s vision for Climate Action is to grow Ireland’s ambition to be a global leader for the Bioeconomy."

Deputy Heydon explained that this will be achieved through a co-ordinated approach which will harness Ireland’s natural resources and competitive advantage: "Bioeconomy Ireland Week 2021 is a pivotal activity to raise awareness particularly for primary producers about the bioeconomy."

"It is also offering a chance to build networks for future collaborations to meet economic, environmental, and societal needs in ways that are natural, circular, and sustainable."

The weeklong series of events is coordinated by the Irish Bioeconomy Network.

This network includes: Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, the Dept of Environment, Climate Change and Communications, BiOrbic SFI Bioeconomy Research Centre, Irish Bioeconomy Foundation, Teagasc, Bord Bia, Marine Institute, Udaras na Gaeltachta, IrBEA, Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West, ShannonABC, Irish Rural Link, CircBio Research Group, Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South West and The Green Institute.

Event topics range will include: Education, Training and Skills in the Bioeconomy, Building A New Biobased Value Chain - Lab to Market, Food Waste: A Circular & Sustainable Food Systems in Ireland and also a Masterclass in Innovation with Mark Pollock.

Further information at the event can be found at www.irishbioeconomy.ie, as well as the National Bioeconomy Summit website www.bioeconomy.ie.

Bioeconomy Ireland Week 2021 will taking place between October 18 to October 22.