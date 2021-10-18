Search

18/10/2021

No Christmas Cottage Market for Newbridge, Kildare County Council confirm

Celebrate Kildare's diverse range of food at Cottage Market

File Pic: The Cottage Market in Newbridge Town Hall

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Those looking forward to the annual Christmas Cottage Market will be disappointed to learn that it will not go ahead this year.

The Cottage Market revealed the news on its official Facebook page that, after receiving a number of enquiries from both Traders and customers about its plans for a Christmas market for 2021.

The statement read: "We're very sorry to let you know that there won't be any Christmas Cottage Markets in Newbridge Town Hall this year."

"We've got confirmation from KCC who manage the venue that they have no clear plans to reopen the Hall to the public and are not taking bookings for December."

It continued: "We have waited patiently since the Hall was closed in March 2020 for some good news around its reopening, during this time other markets were operating in similar facilities across the country, so to be still unable to access our venue at the end of 2021 is very disappointing for us.

"Our Christmas Cottage Markets had become highlights of the year for us - hosting over 50 small, local Traders and up to 1,500 visitors over our two-day events.

Disability awareness group apply to Kildare County Council for temporary training facility

"The opportunity to showcase Newbridge Town Hall as a vibrant, welcoming community hub was one of the main reasons we first started The Cottage Market Newbridge back in March 2017."

It concluded: "Now we need to sit down, consult with our Traders and see whether we could still run the market at an alternative location; we'll keep you posted on the outcome of those discussions."

The Cottage Market also thanked the public for its continuing interest in and support of the event.

A number of commenters have criticised KCC's decision, including local Social Democrats Councillor Chris Pender, who said in a Facebook post: "KCC's gate keeping and attitude towards the communities use of the Town Hall since they closed it to the public in March 2020 is beyond ridiculous."

"Through put the pandemic I have been advocating for the safe reopening of the town hall so that it can support the community the way it should be," he added.

Before the pandemic, the Cottage Market of Newbridge would take place in Newbridge Town Hall on the first Saturday of every month between 10am and 2pm.

It is a voluntary community initiative and is run in conjunction with GIY Ireland and supported by Ulster Bank and The Ireland Funds.

KWWSPCA: A fantastic glow-up for bichon frise Curley

Animals in need

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media