18/10/2021

New Disability Participation and Awareness Fund welcomed by Kildare Senator

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, Fianna Fáil

File Pic: Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, Fianna Fáil

A new Disability Participation and Awareness Fund (DPAF) has been welcomed by a Senator from County Kildare.

Fianna Fail Senator Fiona O’Loughlin welcomed the announcement along with her Government colleague, Minister Anne Rabbitte TD, that €2.5 million will be allocated to local authorities to implement opportunities for people with disabilities.

These funds will allow people with disabilities to partake in activities at local level and to remove barriers to community involvement.

Speaking on the news, Senator O' Loughlin said: "I welcome today’s announcement, of a €2.5 million in funding under the first year of a new annual DPAF.”

"Grants of up to €80,000 will be allocated to local authorities to fund their own projects, or to support those of partner community organisations."

"As we continue on our journey to meet our obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, we need to see action taken at every level of society; I am pleased to see Minister Rabbitte taking action on this issue."

The Newbridge politician continued: "This Fund will help us reach people in their communities, improving their opportunities to participate fully in their communities.

"I have always been a passionate advocate for those living with disabilities."

"As a country and as a society we need to ensure that all of our citizens are afforded equal opportunities to meet their full potential- meeting people where they are is key to achieving this."

She concluded: “I am hopeful that Kildare County Council will make an application to avail of this funding, and that the Local Authority or local community partner organisations can benefit from this funding."

In related news, a disability awareness group has applied to Kildare County Council for planning permission to construct a temporary training facility.

