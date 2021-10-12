Naas specially selected as one of eight locations for launch of new car service

The town of Naas has been specially selected as one of eight locations for the launch of brand new car service.

Enterprise Holdings today announced that its Enterprise Car Club motoring service now includes over 30 cars and vans located around eight towns and cities.

These include 16 on-street sites in Dublin, from Merrion Square North to the Docklands, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car branches in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford, Tralee, Drogheda, and Naas.

Participants register online to join the Car Club and once approved, they can reserve vehicles through the online booking system, using their phone or a contactless card to access the vehicle.

The vehicles are available to rent on an hourly basis.

Speaking at the launch, Enterprise Rent-A-Car Managing Director for Ireland, Brendan Grieve, said: "We are delighted to launch Enterprise Car Club in Ireland."

"This service will enable people across the country to quickly and easily access low emission and value for money vehicles."

He also claimed that the service will also play an important part in helping reduce congestion and improve air quality by enabling people to make more sustainable travel choices.

Mr Grieve explained: "At Enterprise we are committed to meeting customers’ changing mobility needs, building on our long and proud history of providing rental vehicles in communities across Ireland, helping people travel in an affordable, convenient and efficient manner."

To celebrate its launch in Ireland, Enterprise has said that it will provide half-priced annual membership of €20 to anyone who joins in the next six months.

In addition, these customers will also receive €20 of free driving credits to their account.

The Enterprise Car Club fleet comprises a combination of hybrid and fuel-efficient petrol vehicles including the Ford Puma, Opel Corsa, Renault Clio, Toyota Corolla and Ford Transit models.

The company has also expressed its intention to include fully electric vehicles in the near-future.

Motorists must be aged 21 or over and holds a full driving licence to apply for the service.

Further information on locations and to register for Enterprise Car Club can be found by clicking here.