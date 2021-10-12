Three cars seized at Newbridge garda checkpoint

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Three cars were recently seized at a garda checkpoint in Newbridge, gardaí have confirmed.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in Newbridge when it apprehended three cars.
Two drivers were found to have no insurance, while the remaining vehicle was found to have been driven by an unaccompanied learner driver with no L-Plates.
The unit were issued FCPNs to all drivers, with proceedings are to follow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.