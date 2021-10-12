Search

12/10/2021

Three cars seized at Newbridge garda checkpoint

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Three cars were recently seized at a garda checkpoint in Newbridge, gardaí have confirmed.

According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in Newbridge when it apprehended three cars.

Two drivers were found to have no insurance, while the remaining vehicle was found to have been driven by an unaccompanied learner driver with no L-Plates.

The unit were issued FCPNs to all drivers, with proceedings are to follow. 

Local News

