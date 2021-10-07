Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 7

The death has occurred of Breda Ennis (Currie)

Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Duneany, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare. Sadly missed by her loving son Jason, brothers Jamie, Joe and Christy, sisters Betty, Annie, Annie and Carrie, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Breda Rest in Peace.

Removal from Abbeyview funeral Home, Kildare Town on Saturday morning to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. The numbers at the Mass are limited in line with current restrictions. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Breda's Funeral Mass can be viewed at The Carmelite's Church, Kildare Town Facebook page or at the following link:

https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/

The death has occurred of Ann Cullen (née Mahon)

Ballinaskea, Enfield, Meath / Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Eadestown, Naas. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at The Hermitage Medical Clinic.Ann, predeceased by her husband James, sisters; Peg and May and brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by her son Paul, daughter-in-law Carmel, grandchildren; Emma, Karen, Paula, Ruth, James, Michael and Billy, great-grandchildren; Lilah, Michael and Lillian. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace.

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Ann's family in the 'Condolences' section below.The family would like thank Dr. Clarke, Dr. Taaffe and the team at Summerhill Medical Centre. Dr. Khan and staff at the Hermitage in particular St. Marks Unit.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Dowling

Newtown Donore, Caragh, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare



Dowling, James (Jimmy), Newtown Donore, Caragh and late of "Martinville", Station Rd., Newbridge, Co. Kildare, October 5th 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, beloved son of the late Kathleen and Jim and brother of the late Tom, deeply regretted by his loving wife Brigid, children Helen, Thomas, Ann-Marie and James, sons-in-law Sean and Paul, daughters-in-law Noelle and Katie, grandchildren Cian, Aoidín, Lauren, Abbie, Louis, Sadie, Tommy, Jacob, Robbie and Joy, sisters Maureen, Rosarie and Liz, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Jimmy's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50% but people are welcome to view the Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon by clicking on the following link :https://prosperousparish.net/webcam

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Jimmy will be reposing at his home on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times whilst attending the repose. Jimmy's Funeral Cortége will be leaving his residence on Friday morning at approx. 11:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland via the following link : https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Sarah Drewett (née Burgess)

Sarto Road, Naas, Kildare / Celbridge, Kildare



Drewett (née Burgess), Sarah, Sarto Road, Naas and late of Celbridge, Co. Kildare, October 5th 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of the late Sheila. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Julie, Carmel, Eileen, Patricia and Lorraine, son John, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Catherine, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Sarah's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 10am in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50% but people are welcome to view the Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Sarah will be reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times whilst attending the repose. Sarah's Funeral Cortége will be leaving her residence on Friday morning at approx. 9:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Dolores (Louie) Judge (née Smullen)

Allenwood, Kildare



Suddenly at home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughters Fidelma and Michelle, sons in law Tommy and Michael, grandchildren Ciara, Emma, Mikey and Aaron, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Louie Rest in Peace

The church will be limited in capacity to 50%, but people are welcome to view Louie's Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 o'clock by clicking on the following link : https://www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming

Louie will be reposing at her residence on Thursday from 5pm and all day Friday with rosary both nights at 8 o'clock. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines whilst attending the reposing. Removal on Saturday morning at approx. 9:20am to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for 10 o'clock requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Mooney

Beech House, Tullylust Cross, Rathangan, Kildare / Dublin



Much loved sister of Teresa, Sheila and Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother in law John, sister in law Selma, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, the staff and friends Muiriosa and especially the staff at Beech House, extended family, relatives and many friends.

May She rest in peace

Reposing at Beech House on Thursday from 3pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St Patrick's Church, Rathangan at 11am and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for 1pm. Funeral will be livestreamed on Rathangan Parish Facebook page and on youtube.com/c/iCatholicplayer. House strictly private on Friday please. Those wishing to leave condolences can do so on the link below or send on in the traditional manner. Please adhere to the current government guidelines.