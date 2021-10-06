Kildare school selected by the National Gallery of Ireland for new initiative

A school in Kildare has been specifically chosen by the National Gallery of Ireland (NGI) as a candidate for a brand new educational initiative.

Youthreach Leixlip is one of three post-primary schools that will participate in the new education initiative, Your Gallery at School, which is being held in association with the Dublin-based aircraft operating lease company SMBC Aviation Capital.

The other two post-primary schools that will take part will be Coláiste Mhichíl in Limerick, and Ennistymon Vocational School in Clare.

The first phase of Your Gallery at School – for which the Gallery worked with three primary schools in Donegal, Dublin and Sligo – took place in Spring and Summer of this year.

The NGI describes it as follows: "Bringing art directly to schools across the country, this holistic outreach programme marks the extension of the Gallery’s partnership with global aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital."

It added: "The Gallery is committed to breaking down barriers that prevent engagement with art in Ireland, and so Your Gallery at School will engage with young people who may not usually be able to visit the Gallery or who may face barriers in accessing culture."

The NGI also confirmed that it will run two exclusive webinar workshops for all schools that applied to take part in Your Gallery at School - a Creative Careers workshop for students, and a Continuing Professional Development workshop for teachers.

Then, in Autumn 2021, the NGI will work with these three post-primary schools to create a tailored programme of activities, appropriate for the students’ ages and school levels.

Commenting on their new position in the initiative, Youthreach Leixlip said that it "aims to empower our Learners to realise their full potential by providing an educational programme in a kind, nurturing and supportive environment."

Peter Barrett, Chief Executive Officer of SMBC Aviation Capital, also said about Your Gallery at School: "SMBC Aviation Capital is proud to support the National Gallery of Ireland in this innovative and important programme, bringing Your Gallery at School to children who may not usually be able to engage with the Gallery."

"We look forward to seeing the positive impact that this programme will bring to those taking part."

Further details can be found at nationalgallery.ie.