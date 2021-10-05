Naas gardaí urge public to respect parking bays

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Naas Community Gardaí have urged members of the public to respect parking bays reserved specifically for disabled people.
Garda Traffic on Twitter confirmed that gardaí in Naas were on patrol when they found a motorist parked in a disabled parking bay without a permit.
A €150 FCPN was issued.
Gardaí added: "Please respect these parking bays- they are few and required by those who most need them."
Two weeks ago, An Garda Síochána released a public statement announcing that it would be cracking down on illegal parking across the country, in support of the Make Way Day 2021 initiative.
