04/10/2021

"Completely out of touch": Kildare politician urges govt to defer carbon tax

carbon tax

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

A politician from Kildare has pleaded with the government to defer its upcoming carbon tax.

People Before Profit's Paul Mahon has called for an emergency cap on energy prices.

He has also asked the govt to defer any proposed increases in the carbon tax in Budget 2022, claiming that there has been a rise in energy costs for people.

Mr Mahon said in a statement: "Energy prices have gone through the roof due to a number of factors which are having a massive impact on ordinary people and their pockets."

He added that it was "totally unsustainable" for people to be expected to pay "extortionate" increases between 19 per cent and 40 per cent increase on their energy bills.

Mr Mahon elaborated: "Some providers have put their prices up four times this year."

"The government need to take action by implementing an emergency cap on energy prices, which they can do."

He continued: "I would also call on the government to now withdraw the planned carbon tax increase from Budget 2022.

The inequity of people having to fork out for these extortionate prices for energy and then for the government to add insult to injury by slapping on a carbon tax hike to people who are already at the pin of their collar.

The government is completely out of touch with the lives of rural people who don't have the luxury of public transport every 15 mins or shops on every corner or the money to switch from turf to solar energy."

Mr Mahon concluded: "These are the people that the carbon tax and increases in electricity prices will affect the most and no amount of lettuce on the windowsill will help that."

Similar sentiments have been expressed by former minister for rural development by Michael Ring, a TD based in Mayo, in a recent article published on TheJournal.ie.

Conversely, one proponent of the carbon tax in Ireland, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath TD, recently told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that it is his belief that the proceeds of €9.5bn in additional carbon tax receipts up to 2030 will be used to tackle fuel poverty measures, as well as to fund new agri-environmental schemes.

Last week, Paul Mahon lambasted the news that additional data centres are being planned for Ireland.

He claimed that the construction of such centres would go against the nation's climate targets.

