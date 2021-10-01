Search

01/10/2021

Kildare gardaí stop driver who was three times over the legal drinking limit

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Ciarán Mather

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Gardaí in Kildare recently stopped a driver who was considerably over the legal drinking limit.

According to Garda Traffic on Twitter, the Naas Roads Patrol Unit were operating a checkpoint in Castledermot last night when they arrested a driver after they failed a roadside breath test.

When tested later, the driver was found to be three times over the legal limit for alcohol consumption.

Gardaí have confirmed that the driver has since been charged, with court to follow.

