Good news as Kildare hotel gets OK to build 16 extra guest bedrooms

A room at the Glenroyal Hotel
A popular Kildare hotel has been given the go-ahead to add on 16 guest bedrooms.
The rooms spanning a total of 690 square metres have been approved for the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth.
The project has an estimated construction cost of nearly €2m, according to construction database, Buildinging Information Ireland.
Image: DDA Architects
The rooms are intended to be located above the existing leisure centre of the hotel.
The plans include two lifts and two stairwells to serve the new rooms.
The four-star hotel currently has 127 bedrooms and is also popular for its Arkle Bar and Shoda Market Cafe.
The state-of-the-art fitness and leisure center features an indoor swimming pool, two saunas and two steam rooms.
There is also a well equipped gym and a solarium.
