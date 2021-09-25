Kildare Property Watch: Three properties for sale in Lyreen Manor, Maynooth

Coonan Property have three apartments for sale in the much sought after Lyreen Manor development in Maynooth.

This apartment complex is in prime location over the Manor Mills Shopping Centre in the middle of town, and according to the sellning agent, each apartment is in superb condition.

Number 13 Deer Park House is a spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment spanning over 750 sq ft. It is on the second floor and is a superb, light-filled space that boasts views over Maynooth Castle and the university campus.

The property is on the market for €245,000.

If you want to catch the evening sun then number 16 Kyldar House might be the one for you. This chic, two-bedroom two-bathroom penthouse apartment is in fantastic condition and the west facing balcony is perfect for admiring the sunset.

The asking price on the apartment is €269,000.

Number 29 Geraldine House is ideal for someone that needs a bit more space. The stunning three-bedroom penthouse is exceptional, according to Coonans.

It has 900 sq ft of living space to call home and a breath-taking skyline view, and the asking price is €335,000.

Lyreen Manor is a gated complex that has secure underground parking and each of the three apartments have lots to offer.

Location is paramount with the superb amenities of Maynooth right outside the door. This town is a thriving hub with something for everybody be you young or old. There are shops, restaurants, hotels, places to grab a coffee or a spot of lunch alongside some stunning walks.

The area has plenty of primary and secondary schools and a number of childcare options. Transport from Maynooth is superb with several bus routes running frequently and a train station mere minutes away from the complex.

Commuting by car is also easy with the M4 feeding into the town and good road networks to Straffan, Leixlip, Kilcock, Clane, Dunshaughlin and beyond.

Property in the vicinity is being snapped up, according to Coonans.

Mick Wright of Coonan Property said: “We’re delighted to be in a position to offer three stunning properties in this prestigious development. We’re confident the range of sizes and prices should meet the needs of our buyers. ”

For further information please contact Coonan Property on 01 6286128 or info@coonan.com.

The exterior of 29 Geraldine House, Lyreen Manor, Maynooth