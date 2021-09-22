Search

22/09/2021

Gardaí investigating suspicious disappearances of dozens of Kildare sheep

Gardaí are currently investigating the disappearance of dozens of sheep

Gardaí are currently investigating the disappearance of dozens of sheep

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An Garda Síochána has confirmed that it is currently investigating the disappearance of dozens of sheep from a farm in Kilcullen.

It is understood that the suspected theft occurred at a farm in the Harristown region of Kilcullen between September 11 and 18.

According to KFM Radio, a total of 40 sheep were taken from lands.

Garda officers have since told The Leinster Leader that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to these disappearances is urged to contact gardaí on (045) 481 212, or the Garda Confidential Line number at 1800 666 111.

Kildare TD meets with Minister and crafts company at Kildare Local Enterprise Office

Four young Kildare artists honoured in Texaco Children's Art Competition

Well done to all the young winners

Kildare TD hit with criticism following announcement of live exports deal with China

Essential waterworks will affect number of areas in Newbridge

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media