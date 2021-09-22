Gardaí investigating suspicious disappearances of dozens of Kildare sheep

Gardaí are currently investigating the disappearance of dozens of sheep
An Garda Síochána has confirmed that it is currently investigating the disappearance of dozens of sheep from a farm in Kilcullen.
It is understood that the suspected theft occurred at a farm in the Harristown region of Kilcullen between September 11 and 18.
According to KFM Radio, a total of 40 sheep were taken from lands.
Garda officers have since told The Leinster Leader that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information relating to these disappearances is urged to contact gardaí on (045) 481 212, or the Garda Confidential Line number at 1800 666 111.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.