22/09/2021

Essential waterworks will affect number of areas in Newbridge

It has been confirmed by the council that a number of areas in the town will be affected

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council (KCC) have released a notice for essential waterworks by the Waterworks Leakage Crew in Newbridge.

It has been confirmed by the council that a number of areas in the town will be affected, including:

  • Roseberry Hill
  • White Oak Green
  • Ross Connell
  • Mount Carmel 
  • College Park
  • College Orchard
  • Raymond Court 
  • Barrettstown Lawns
  • Old Connell Wier
  • All houses along the road from Byrne Cross to Dominican College and left to Barrettstown and surrounding areas

According to KCC, the works will take place between Thursday September 33 from 11pm until 2am Friday September 24.

