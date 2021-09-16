LFA Cup Round 1 match will raise funds for recently deceased Kildare girl

Lucy O' Reilly Fleming, RIP. Credit: Newbridge Hockey Club on Facebook
Kilcullen Community Centre (KCC) has announced that an upcoming LFA Cup Round 1 match will help to raise funds for the family of a young girl who passed away in Newbridge.
Lucy O'Reilly Fleming was just 11 years old when she sadly passed away on Sunday September 12 just after 6pm following a short battle with Brain Stem Glioma, a type of cancer.
She was diagnosed just under two weeks beforehand, on August 31.
A funeral ceremony recently took place in St Conleth's Parish Church to celebrate Lucy's life.
The match will see St Anthony's Youth FC face off against Wexford Bohemians.
KCC is also appealing for donations from any local shops in the town, and that donations are still live on the "Help Lil Lucy" GoFundMe page for those who still wish to donate to her family.
Kick-off is at 5.30pm on Saturday September 18 at the Astro Kilcullen.
Admission will be €5 at the gate.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.