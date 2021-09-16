Search

16/09/2021

Make Way for Make Way Day: County Council urge Kildare citizens to take online survey on disability facilities

Make Way Day has been a huge success over the years

Make Way Day has been a huge success over the years

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council (KCC) have announced the Make Way Day campaign is set to return this year.

Last year, the campaign reached over 1,000,000 people on social media and appearing on RTE news bulletins across the day.

It is organised by the Disability Federation of Ireland (DFI) and is being held in conjunction with Local Access Groups from across Kildare, will assess and test the local access facilities and obstacles via an online survey that allows participants to test and rate their local area.

Kildare councillor criticises County Council decision to delay reopening of Town Hall

It is also hoped that one all of the surveys from across the country are compiled, a comprehensive map of access across Ireland can be drawn up, and this in turn can be used to address these challenges and make the necessary access improvements.

Speaking on the survey, the Access Officer of KCC, Michael Hurley, said: "Make Way Day focuses on individual responsibility, on looking at what we can all do to help our fellow citizens get from A to B, something we can take for granted."

"We in Kildare County Council are delighted to work with DFI and support Make Way Day across County Kildare."

Kildare citizens urged to clean up their nearest coast for Beach Clean 2021

KCC continued: "At the centre of the Make Way Day campaign are people with disabilities."

"However, obstacles on paths can have an impact on all members of society. Consider an elderly person using a walking aid or a young child learning to ride a bicycle and how much more difficult their journey becomes if blocked by obstructions such as parked cars, wheelie bins or overgrown vegetation."

"This online survey empowers people to survey their area for obstacles and rate its accessibility. It will provide an opportunity to share their experiences and challenges," it concluded.

Great news for Kildare shoppers as opening date revealed for Aldi store in Newbridge

The official site of Make Way Day lists a "terrible top three" of obstacles that stop people with disabilities in their tracks: cars parked on footpaths, bicycles being illegally parked and bins left on footpaths.

It said about the campaign's objective: "Access is the most basic of all disability rights. The public footpaths are for everyone and we can all agree on that."

"In a wider context, this one day focuses the mind on people with disabilities, their lives, and needs."

REVEALED: The cheapest and most expensive Kildare towns to live in, according to the CSO

Make Way Day 2021 will take place on Friday September 24.

For further information, visit http://makewayday.com/.

Number of Kildare towns to receive funding as part of Renewal Scheme

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media