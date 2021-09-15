Search

15/09/2021

REVEALED: The cheapest and most expensive Kildare towns to live in, according to the CSO

House prices are on the rise in County Kildare

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed the least and most expensive towns to live in in Kildare, as part of its Residential Property Price Index (RPPI).

County Kildare's mean house price for the year, as of July 2021, is €338,000.

Property prices rising faster outside of Dublin

In descending order, the RPPI per town can be viewed below:

  • Celbridge (Eircode W23): €395,000
  • Naas (Eircode w91): €334,500
  • The Curragh (Eircode R56): €300,000
  • Newbridge (Eircode W12): €275,000
  • Kildare (Eircode R51): €269,999
  • Monasterevin (Eircode W34): €250,531
  • Athy (Eircode R14): €173,750

The CSO also confirmed on its official Twitter account that the volume of sales is up by nearly half, at 49.2 per cent in comparison to July 2020.

