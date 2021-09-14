Kildare gardaí charge driver who was FOUR TIMES over the legal drinking limit

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Garda officers in Kildare have charged a motorist with drink driving after it was discovered that they were four times over the legal limit.
According to Garda Traffic on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing Unit were on Patrol on the N7 when they observed a car with frontal damage as a result of hitting a barrier.
The driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.
When tested at the garda station, he was found to be over four times the legal limit.
The Unit has since revealed that the driver charged, with court proceedings to follow.
