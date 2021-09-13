WARNING: Kildare Garda Checkpoints catching drivers over the limit for alcohol or drugs

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí have warned motorists that checkpoints are finding motorists over the limit for alcohol or drugs.
Drivers are being advised not to get behind the steering wheel if they are unfit to drive.
A number of people were arrested for drink-driving and drug-driving already this month.
A Garda spokesperson said: "We regularly warn people that if you take drink or drugs and drive you are very likely to be arrested.
"You are very likely to lose your driving licence and possibly your job."
