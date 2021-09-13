Kildare Senator issues humorous request to The Irish Mail on Sunday following Fianna Fáil fashion fiasco

A Kildare Senator has issued tongue-in-cheek request to The Irish Mail on Sunday following the publishing of a controversial article criticising Fianna Fáil's fashion sense.

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin was among the members of the party that were criticised in the latest article in Niamh Walsh's 'Manifesto' column.

In it, Ms Walsh criticised the appearance of attendees at last week's Fianna Fáil gathering in County Cavan.

Commenting on the Newbridge politician, Walsh said: "Spare a thought for Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, in a jersey dress, who looked like she was headed for a country hooley in the Lavey Inn not a serious pow-wow."

Senator O' Loughlin has since announced on her Twitter page: "Call out to The Irish Mail on Sunday to visit Kildare boutiques with me to check out our #shoplocal fashion."

However, her initial response was a lot more serious in tone, where Ms O' Loughlin said: "Really pathetic piece in The Irish Mail on Sunday."

"I’m certainly not the perfect size/shape and whilst conscious of dressing appropriately , am certainly far too busy to be obsessed about it."

She added: "At a time where we are trying to encourage more women to get into politics, this is poor taste."

Fiona O' Loughlin was joined in her sentiments by Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, who asked: "Why the need for such a personal, nasty and unkind article?"

He further called it an "article written in an attempt to demean women who take politics seriously, and work hard to make people’s lives better."

Senator O' Loughlin has since told KFM Radio that she is calling for an apology, as well as a donation to charity, from the paper.