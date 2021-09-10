Local politicians vow to prioritise housing supply and school places during next term of Oireachtas

Kildare politicians have vowed to use the new Oireachtas term to continue to work on housing and school places for local constituents.



Kildare South TD and Ceann Comhairle Seán O Fearghail said he has the normal responsibilities of a constituency TD that are outside of party political involvement.

Speaking about his priorities, he added: “The population of the constituency is growing rapidly and that growth exposes urgent requirements to meet the needs of the existing and new population.

“The need to provide additional school places at primary and post primary level and including for children with special education needs.

“We need additional health and particularly GP services. Families cannot reasonably be expected to settle in an area where they cannot be certain of access to GP and other primary care services.”



Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy said that housing is the issue that arises most in her work, but she added that affordability is key.

She explained: “Covid-19 will continue to dominate with everything from the safe return to schools to the huge healthcare waiting lists, issues with childcare and for those sectors not back or fully back the supports will be key. Covid has exposed weaknesses in public services.”

The Social Democrats co-leader added: “Ensuring fair play for Kildare with regard to national resources that goes across many issues but it is an ongoing issue I will focus on. Looking for objective resource allocation we have a growing population we need the facilities and services to go with housing development.”



Meanwhile Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said her focus will be on housing and new second level school in South Kildare.

She said: “My main priorities aside from greater steps to solving the housing issue for so many in Kildare are securing site for new second level school for Newbridge/Kildare/Curragh area; advancing the second bridge/transportation plan for Newbridge and a dedicated youth hub for Newbridge.

“I’m seeking the development of public realm including playgrounds and the Blueway for Rathangan, Allenwood, Monasterevan and Kilcullen.”



Kildare North TD James Lawless said he is determined to get commuter connections back up and running and expanded post Covid.

He said he will also be supporting local groups to organise events such as field days, art exhibitions and festivals to bring back the buzz to communities.

On housing issue, Mr Lawless added: “I continue to support not just individual cases but also larger developments to try make a dent in the housing shortage.

“We also need to support our town centres and invest in our amenities, streets and parks.”



Sinn Féin TD Reada Cronin warned that communities are in “a physical and psychological crisis due to the lack of affordable housing to rent or buy.”

She added: “I have desperate couples with mortgage approval outbid at every turn. I have families given eviction notices and nowhere available to rent. I have people in good jobs with good salaries who cannot afford to buy or rent a place of their own. We have to go back to the drawing board and create a system of housing for people and how they live their lives, not for profit.” corporations.”