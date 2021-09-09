Majority of councillors opposed to plan for 336 homes on edge of Newbridge

A majority of local councillors said they're opposed to elements of a 336-home plan for Newbridge, including its density.

A special online meeting of Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District was convened today to discuss the proposed development by Co Wexford-based Briargate Developments Newbridge Limited.

Officials from the Council's planning department gave a presentation to councillors on the strategic housing development (SHD) on a site between Standhouse Road, Ballymany Road, the Elms residential area and Ballymany Stud Farm.

The proposed development will consist of the construction of 336 residential units consisting of 245 houses, 27 apartments and 64 duplexes.

After several contributions from councillors opposing the planned project, Cllr Kevin Duffy said that the mix of different sized units in the designs would help to meet the "enormous need" for housing in Newbridge and South Kildare.

The planned development is on a 12 hectare site and has a construction value of €54m, according to the Building Info database.

The total floor area is 34,800 square metres.

The apartments are located in a part three-storey and part four-storey building and the duplexes are located across six two to three-storey buildings.

The designs include a two-storey creche, car parking, bicycle parking, internal roads and bicycle stores.

Landscaping, open spaces, play areas, and public lighting is also planned.

The SHD was submitted to An Bord Pleanala (ABP) on July 22 and the deadline for public submissions closed on August 25.

The Chief Executive of the Council will issue his direction on the proposed development on September 15 and a final decision is due by ABP on November 10.