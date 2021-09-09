Search

09/09/2021

Kildare pub receiving ownership offers as high as €1.7million, agency claims

Pic: Henry Grattan's Facebook

Pic: Henry Grattan's Facebook

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Ownership offers in excess of €1.7million are being sought for a pub in Kildare located close to various residential estates.

John Ryan, who works with the Bagnall Doyle MacMahon real estate agency, told The Irish Times that Henry Grattan's pub in Celbridge offers "exceptional business expansion potential." 

Henry Grattan’s is made up of two bars, a restaurant, and outdoor terrace facilities over a total area of 751 sqm (8,083sq ft).

Celbridge manages to score high in list of best places to live in Ireland

The Irish Times also reported that there is a fully-fitted and equipped catering kitchen with a rear delivery yard and keg and bottle storage areas. Outside, there are extensive car parking facilities.

The pub is adjoined by two investment properties: a bookmakers (105 sq m /1,130sq ft) and a funeral home (88 sqm/947 sq ft) whose tenancies are not affected by the sale.

In total, the combined annual rent roll from the two properties, in addition to two phone mast aerials, is an estimated €50,000.

Kildare Fire Service called after vandals set tree alight in grounds of Castletown House

Henry Grattan's is named after an 18th and 19th Century Irish politician from Dublin.

Born on July 3 1746, Grattan campaigned for legislative freedom for the Irish Parliament in the late 18th century from Britain.

He was best known as a Member of the Irish Parliament (MP) from 1775 to 1801 and a Member of Parliament (MP) in Westminster from 1805 to 1820, and notably opposed the Act of Union 1800 that merged the Kingdoms of Ireland and Great Britain, but later sat as a member of the united Parliament in London.

He eventually died on June 4 1820 at the age of 73 in London, and a statue in his name, which was first erected in 1876, currently resides at College Green in Dublin 2.

Solar farm with 35-year lifespan being planned for Kildare townland

According to the pub's website: "He thought only of Ireland; lived for no other object; dedicated to her his beautiful fancy, his elegant wit, his manly courage, and all the splendour of his astonishing eloquence."

Henry Grattan's will be hosting a concert by folk singer Damien Dempsey next year on February 26 2022.

Impassioned GoFundMe page details young Newbridge girl's battle with cancer

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media