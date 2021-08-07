07/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452599028110

Kildare Property Watch: Landmark home in the heart of Johnstown, Co Kildare

Johnstown Lodge: Large residence with frontage on to Main Street on offer for €750,000

Kildare Property Watch: Landmark home in the heart of Johnstown, Co Kildare

Johnstown Lodge

A landmark property on approx. 0.6 acres in the heart of Johnstown village, just a few minutes from the M7 motorway, adjacent to Kill village and Naas, is on the market.

The sale of Johnstown Lodge, according to the selling agent Coonan Property of Naas, presents a unique opportunity to purchase a landmark property within the village boundary of Johnstown.

The accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hall, four reception rooms, kitchen and pantry, utility room, guest WC, five bedrooms, bathroom and a separate WC.

The frontage of the property is on to Main Street, Johnstown. There is a selection of outhouses and sheds to the rear of the residence.

The guide price for the property is €750,000 and it is for sale by private treaty.

Viewings are by appointment only at any reasonable hour.

See more photographs of the property below:

Find out more

For more information or appointments to view, contact Coonan, Naas, on 045 832020 or email naas@coonan.com.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media