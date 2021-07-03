KWWSPCA: Rescue rabbits and kittens who need a home

These two gorgeous little bunnies were found recently by the parents of one of our volunteers, while out walking their dogs. It appears that they were dumped in a field.

The rescuers took them to the vets to be checked and they were found to be emaciated with infections in their feet.

After two weeks on antibiotics both rabbits made a full recovery and are eating very well. As the owners have large dogs and cats they weren't sure if they could keep them.

However both rabbits, now named Eddie and Woodie have settled in so well they now have a permanent home. They love their new hutch and spending time hopping around the garden.

Kittens looking for a forever home

We have three beautiful kittens, Robyn, Ruben and Rex, who are looking for a permanent home. If you are interested in adopting, please call Elaine on 089 4588162.

All our kittens come under the KWWSPCA Kitten Scheme which means that they have an adoption fee of €80. This fee covers a worm dose, a flea dose, their first vaccination, small ear tip, and their neutering or spaying when they are a little older. A home check, a vet check or an identity check will apply.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook