Kildare Property Watch: Modern country residence at Kilcock on 28 acres

Coonan Property are delighted to present a modern country residence on 28 acres of good grass land. Graigue House, Graiguepottle, Kilcock is for sale by private treaty, with price on application to the agent.

Accessed by electric gates, the property is approached by a long tree lined avenue.

Built in 2007 this residence extends to approximately 6000 sq. ft. and enjoys all the attributes of a modern build, alongside the traditional characteristics of a country residence.

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall and foyer, with a bespoke curved stair case and an inviting arch leading to the open plan family room, kitchen/breakfast room and utility area. The downstairs accommodation also includes living room, dining room, bathroom, w.c. and cloak room.

The first floor includes five large bedrooms, two en- suite with walk in wardrobes and family bathroom.

Outside the property comprises of a lawn garden, five stables and a tack room together with a 4,500 sq. foot workshop/warehouse with three phase electricity.

Location

Excellently located, this residence enjoys the tranquillity of a rural setting, with the benefit of Maynooth University five miles, Dublin city 20 miles and minutes access to the M4 motorway.

For further information please contact Jill Wright on 0 1 628 6128 or email jillw@coonan.com