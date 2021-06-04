Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, June 4

The death has occurred of Liam Flanagan

Athy, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



Formerly of Brownstown, The Curragh. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Son of the late Bernard and Elizabeth. Brother of the late Séamus, John, Mary and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving children Catherine, Peter, Kieran and their mother Kathleen, grandchildren, brothers Brian, Noel, Anthony and Roger, sisters Marie and May, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Liam Rest In Peace

Due to government advice a family funeral will take place. Removal from McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. Liam's Funeral Mass will be broadcast on 108FM.

Those who would have like to have attended but due to the current restrictions of 50 people in the Church cannot, can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence page below.

Donatas Jokubauskas (Rathangan, Co. Kildare) & late of Lithuania - 31st May 2021.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Laura, son Arijus, parents Jura and Kazys, sister Dovile and family, uncle Andrius, nephew, mother-in-law Jurate and father-in-law Valentinas, extended family, relatives and friends. Donatas will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.

May Donatas Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice & HSE restrictions on public gatherings. Donatas will be reposing in Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home which will be live streamed from 3pm on Friday. Please check here on Friday at 3pm for the link.

Removal from Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home on Saturday morning to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11am. Donatas's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on newbridgeparish.ie. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, which will be lived streamed at 1.45pm on www.vimeo.com/event/153499.

Those who would have liked to have attended but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Michael (Paddy) Flanagan

French Furze Road, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully, at the Beechpark Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Brother of the late Elizabeth. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Patrick, daughter Maria, daughter-in-law Annette and Maria's partner Colin, grandchildren Dearbhla, Ailis and Emma, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Sarah, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Paddy's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv