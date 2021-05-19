Garda warning to parents about "cannabis sweets" in circulation

Gardaí have warned the public about cannabis-infused sweets in the wake of policing operations and incidents which have seen children get sick after eating them.

Gardaí say they have made a number of drug seizures over the past 14 months amongst which were recovered cannabis sweets and jellies. A number of cases are before the Courts.

One such seizure involved the confiscation of a large quantity of the illegal drugs in a €3.9 million seizure in Raheen, Co Laois last July.

Nationally, Gardaí also warn that there have been incidents of children unknowingly consuming these products, thinking they were confectionery.

Gardaí reminded people about the law and urged people to stay away.

"The use of cannabis-infused edibles, such as jelly sweets, chocolates, cookies, and confectionery, is a relatively new trend in Ireland. Any product infused with THC is controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/1984, and their possession is illegal.

Cannabis-infused edibles could be confused with regular confectionery due to the similarities utilised in packaging the products.

"An Garda Síochána encourage persons who become unwell as a consequence of consuming drugs to seek medical assistance by dialling 999 or 112.

"If a juvenile has consumed these products, medical attention should be sought immediately by calling 999 or 112.

"People who consume these products, not realising they contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), are subject to drug testing if required by law and would test positive for consumption of a drug. For instance, if a Garda conducted a Mandatory Intoxication Test on the roadside, a driver who consumed these products could be found positive for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, which would be subject to criminal proceedings," said a statment.

Gardaí also advised that it is an offence to cultivate, import, export, produce, supply and possess cannabis except in accordance with a Ministerial Licence.

The guards said tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis. Under the Misuse of Drugs legislation products containing THC are strictly controlled and possession is unlawful except under licence.

Gardaí also referred the public to a recent warning issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

https://www.fsai.ie/news_ centre/press_releases/jelly_ sweets_warning_26042021.html