Suits you sir! Newbridge shop at heart of new hustle and bustle in Newbridge town centre

The Man's Shop in Newbridge is looking forward to supplying clothes to guests of resumed weddings in coming weeks.

Owner Paul Matthews said he was very well supported by customers during the 'shopping by appointment' phase last week and the previous Click and Collect service.

The shop, which was closed to the public since New Year's Eve, now plans to continue to deliver goods bought from the website due to the demand it has created.

He said: "There is a good buzz around Newbridge now and positivity is back. You had queues outside Penneys all week so people are eager to get back into shops to browse and spend.

Paul said the current trend is for casual summer wear such as polo shirts and jeans.

He told the Leader: "We have seen wedding business pick right back up because couples have scaled back their big days but they're going ahead.

Established for over 50 years, the shop stocks Ireland's most popular men’s clothing and footwear labels including Bugatti, Meyer, Benetti, Remus Uomo, Skopes and Matinique.

The Man's Shop displayed public information messages on its shop front during the previous lockdowns such as "Stay Home! Stay Safe! and Thank You All Frontline Workers."

Paul explained; "If you leave stock in the window for long enough it fades, so we came up with the messages as our way to support the public health campaign."

The Government has reiterated that customers must still wear a face covering when shopping in retail stors, even if you’ve been fully vaccinated.



A Government spokesperson added: "When planning your shopping trip, please support your local retailers and businesses.

"Try to shop at off-peak times and keep a two metre distance from other shoppers and staff.

"Try to keep your shopping time to a minimum and remember to use hand sanitiser when entering and leaving the shop

"Remember - you can still shop online or over the phone and collect your goods or have them delivered.