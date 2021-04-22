Council still looking for land to build playground in Kildangan

Kildare Co Council said it's still trying to identify a site in Kildangan for a playground.

Councillor Kevin Duffy asked that the local authority provide a potential timeline for the delivery of the amenity in accordance with the Kildare Play Strategy?

The Council responded at the local Municipal District meeting on Wednesday that it does not have land in the village suitable for a playground at present.

Senior Executive Parks Superintendent Simon Wallace added: "A suitable site and location need to be identified to provide one.

"The location of a site can be considered in conjunction with the review of the County Development Plan.

"If a site can be identified, then the project can be considered for funding to provide it and a timeline for its delivery."